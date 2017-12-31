Quantcast

Water Issues in Asbury, Missouri

Water Issues in Asbury, Missouri

Updated:
ASBURY, MO -

The city of Asbury, Missouri was without water on New Year's Eve. And unfortunately, that could be the case for Monday and Tuesday because of a broken pump motor.

Businesses like Cowboy Bob's restaurant will be closing their doors until the water is up and running. Convenience store employees say they have seen gallons of water fly off the shelves, which will make things difficult for the residents of the small town.

City officials say they have ordered a new pump and hope to get it fixed by Monday or Tuesday. There will likely be a boil order issued after the water is running again.

