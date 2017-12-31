Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said his deputies were on the hunt for drunk drivers this New Year's Eve.More >>
The city of Asbury, Missouri was without water on New Year's Eve.More >>
With the frigid weather outside, Gary stops into the Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission shelter to catch a break from the cold. "Sometimes it has to be fatal stuff that happens for people to reach out and help the homeless. It's a good thing we have places like the watered garden to actually come here to eat and get clothes..put structure in your life" says Gary Perry. "We want to make sure that people can just step inside the doors and get warm if they need t...More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
A 30-year-old Granby man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree in Joplin, just before midnight on the 29th of December.More >>
