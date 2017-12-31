Quantcast

On the Hunt for Drunk Drivers - KOAM TV 7

On the Hunt for Drunk Drivers

Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS -

The Cherokee County Sheriff said his deputies were on the hunt for drunk drivers this New Year's Eve. While popular 4 state casinos have rooms for rent, that's not the case with the numerous bars and clubs that hosted countless partying 4-staters.

Local law enforcement wanted everyone to have a good time, but without endangering themselves or the community by driving while intoxicated.

"Don't risk getting injured or killed or killing somebody else," said Sheriff David Groves

