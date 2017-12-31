New Year Offers Chance to Expunge Conviction Records Under New Law

Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said his deputies were on the hunt for drunk drivers this New Year's Eve.More >>
The city of Asbury, Missouri was without water on New Year's Eve.More >>
With the frigid weather outside, Gary stops into the Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission shelter to catch a break from the cold. "Sometimes it has to be fatal stuff that happens for people to reach out and help the homeless. It's a good thing we have places like the watered garden to actually come here to eat and get clothes..put structure in your life" says Gary Perry. "We want to make sure that people can just step inside the doors and get warm if they need t...More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
A 30-year-old Granby man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree in Joplin, just before midnight on the 29th of December.More >>
The Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament is a sixty-three year tradition that some say pays off big for the community. But it is also calling attention to a business need.More >>
The man accused of murdering three year old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction, Missouri entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment today attended by Justice for Jayda protestors who marched at the courthouse.More >>
A group of people wearing Justice for Jayda t-shirts, marched outside the Jasper County courthouse and to the law offices of Judd McPherson this morning.More >>
Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army. The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.More >>
The Bradleys and the Caring Hearts quilt group turn their craft into Christmas treasures and gifts that are a comfort to those in need.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>
