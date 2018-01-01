Former Gorilla WR Brown to Enter NFL Free Agency

Former Pittsburg State wide receiver John Brown will be an NFL free agent this spring.

Brown played the last game of his rookie contract for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He will officially be on the open market March 14th at 3:00 pm.

The former Gorilla has spent four seasons with the Cardinals, catching 173 passes for 2,515 yards (14.5 avg) and 17 TD. This season he was dealing with some injury issues, and played just 10 games, compiling 299 yards and 3 TD.

Before this year Brown had played in 15 or more games every season. His best year statistically was his second year in the league, when he went for 1,003 yards and 7 TD.