Former Gorilla WR Brown to Enter NFL Free Agency

The Lions will host Randall University Tuesday night at 7.More >>
A look back at some of the best moments from this year's tournament.More >>
Brown will officially hit the open market on March 14th.More >>
The Wildcats were led by senior Makayla Hayes with game-high 19 points in Neosho's loss to Bentonville.More >>
Pointers prove to be too much for Neosho.More >>
Gorillas have four score in double-figures, but Hornets proved to be too much in the end.More >>
Members of the Joplin Fire Department are taking extra precautions, with bitter cold temperatures hammering the 4 states.More >>
Emergency Room Physician Joshua Brueggemann says this year's influenza season is worse than last year. While getting the flu may seem just like an inconvenience, it can be a serious sickness for certain populations. "Sometimes people don't take the flu seriously because they don't understand how dangerous it can be. But people still do die of influenza, in some years there's tens of thousands in this country that die from influenza or complications of influenza" says Dr. Bru...More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
The Cherokee County Sheriff said his deputies were on the hunt for drunk drivers this New Year's Eve.More >>
The city of Asbury, Missouri was without water on New Year's Eve.More >>
With the frigid weather outside, Gary stops into the Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission shelter to catch a break from the cold. "Sometimes it has to be fatal stuff that happens for people to reach out and help the homeless. It's a good thing we have places like the watered garden to actually come here to eat and get clothes..put structure in your life" says Gary Perry. "We want to make sure that people can just step inside the doors and get warm if they need t...More >>
