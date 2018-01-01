Quantcast

Former Gorilla WR Brown to Enter NFL Free Agency - KOAM TV 7

Former Gorilla WR Brown to Enter NFL Free Agency

Updated:

Former Pittsburg State wide receiver John Brown will be an NFL free agent this spring.

Brown played the last game of his rookie contract for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He will officially be on the open market March 14th at 3:00 pm.

The former Gorilla has spent four seasons with the Cardinals, catching 173 passes for 2,515 yards (14.5 avg) and 17 TD. This season he was dealing with some injury issues, and played just 10 games, compiling 299 yards and 3 TD.

Before this year Brown had played in 15 or more games every season. His best year statistically was his second year in the league, when he went for 1,003 yards and 7 TD. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Firefighters Deal with Extremely Cold Temperatures

    Joplin Firefighters Deal with Extremely Cold Temperatures

    Monday, January 1 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-01-02 01:05:29 GMT

    Members of the Joplin Fire Department are taking extra precautions, with bitter cold temperatures hammering the 4 states. 

    More >>

    Members of the Joplin Fire Department are taking extra precautions, with bitter cold temperatures hammering the 4 states. 

    More >>

  • Emergency Rooms Facing More Influenza Patients This Year

    Emergency Rooms Facing More Influenza Patients This Year

    Monday, January 1 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-01-01 23:19:31 GMT

    Emergency Room Physician Joshua Brueggemann says this year's influenza season is worse than last year. While getting the flu may seem just like an inconvenience, it can be a serious sickness for certain populations. "Sometimes people don't take the flu seriously because they don't understand how dangerous it can be. But people still do die of influenza, in some years there's tens of thousands in this country that die from influenza or complications of influenza" says Dr. Bru...

    More >>

    Emergency Room Physician Joshua Brueggemann says this year's influenza season is worse than last year. While getting the flu may seem just like an inconvenience, it can be a serious sickness for certain populations. "Sometimes people don't take the flu seriously because they don't understand how dangerous it can be. But people still do die of influenza, in some years there's tens of thousands in this country that die from influenza or complications of influenza" says Dr. Bru...

    More >>

  • New Year Offers Chance to Expunge Conviction Records Under New Law

    New Year Offers Chance to Expunge Conviction Records Under New Law

    Sunday, December 31 2017 10:25 PM EST2018-01-01 03:25:28 GMT

     Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under   a  2016  bill that  becomes  law  January 1, 2018.    

    More >>

     Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under   a  2016  bill that  becomes  law  January 1, 2018.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.