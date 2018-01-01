Joplin Firefighters Deal with Extremely Cold Temperatures

Members of the Joplin Fire Department are taking extra precautions, with bitter cold temperatures hammering the 4 states.

They're doing it by adding extra personnel to response teams, so fire crews can swap out more often, stay warm, and keep the threat of frostbite to a minimum. Firefighters are also encouraged to bring cold weather bags which contain a change of dry clothes.

Extra work is also done to keep the trucks up and running.

"This last week we've had our mechanic and our drivers look over all of our (fire trucks) to make sure we don't have any leaks or mechanical issues we need fixed before these cold temperatures arrive. We also drained all the water out of the pumps to prevent any (overnight) freezing from these extreme temperatures," said Joplin Battalion Chief John Hubbard.