Ted Watts Original Signed Artworks Discovered in Storage Unit

Pittsburg State University fans are certainly familiar with Ted Watts work. Well in Topeka some turned up in a storage facility.. And the works of art are actually signed by the southeast Kansas creator.

The black and white drawings include a depiction of the 1956 world series and also collages of several different teams from the Pirates to the Dodgers and Yankees.

Joseph Joslin senior and Mike Schoep came across them in October when they bought everything in a woman's storage unit.

Joslin said he's negotiating to sell the artwork to a relative of Watts who hopes to help preserve his legacy.