MO Prisons Going Tobacco Free in 2018

Beginning April first, Missouri Department of Corrections facilities will be tobacco-free.

The decision comes after an inmate sued the department for suffering health effects from secondhand smoke.

A federal jury ruled in September it was cruel and unusual punishment to pair the inmate, who suffers from asthma, with a smoker.

Staff and visitors will be able to smoke in a designated area outside the prisons but won't be allowed to smoke or possess it inside the facility.

Staff can receive free smoking-cessation products, educational materials and classes through their health plan. Inmates will be able to purchase nicotine replacement products, and will have access to classes and counseling.

