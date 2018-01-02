Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-2 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-2

Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY FIRE

  • Fire departments from Columbus, Weir, and Scammon responded to a fire near Columbus, Kansas just before 4pm Monday afternoon.  No word on what led to the grass fire around Center Star and Northeast 30th Road.  The owner says about ten acres burned.  No one was injured, and no livestock or structures were threatened.

FLU FIGHT

  • A "Via Christi Hospital" ER doctor says people are getting hit harder with the flu this year than last year.  Doctors say young kids, the elderly and people with COPD and asthma are more at risk for flu complications.  And to help them, you should help yourself.  First, wash your hands well.  And if you do get sick, health officials say don't go out in public and spread the virus. 

COMPUTER GLITCH

  • An apparent computer glitch created big headaches for some air travelers on New Year's Day.  For two hours last night, the customs and border protection's passport processing system was down nationwide.  That meant all passports had to be checked manually, leading to long lines of passengers in Miami and at other international airports around the country.

TRUMP IN D.C.

  • After spending the holidays in sunny Palm Beach, Florida, President Trump returned to the White House last night.  Today, Mister Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, as the White House prioritizes its legislative agenda for 2018.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-01-03 17:29:42 GMT

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

  • Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-03 17:21:49 GMT

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

  • Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-03 17:56:13 GMT

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.