Tank or Bank Dec. 29-31

Updated:

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi" takes the top spot at the box office to finish off 2017.   The latest installment in the popular franchise beats out “Beauty and the Beast”as the top grossing film in North America for the year.  KOAM’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip discuss the top five films of the weekend and we see how close Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” predictions came… two weeks in a row!

HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE

Weekend of December 29-31, 2017

  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi                              $52.4 Million
  2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle                $50.6 Million
  3. Pitch Perfect 3                                              $17.8 Million
  4. The Greatest Showman                              $15.3 Million
  5. Ferdinand                                                       $11.7 Million

Go to Box Office Mojo for complete results.

