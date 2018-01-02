Tank or Bank Dec. 29-31

Meet Grey and Suzie! These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old. As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin. Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue. For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...