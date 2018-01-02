Quantcast

Missouri Minimum Wage Raises to $7.85

Missouri joins 18 states boosting the minimum wage in 2018.  For the third year in a row, the “Show Me” state is showing minimum wage workers more money.  This year, the state's minimum wage increases 15 cents to $7.85 an hour.  The federal rate though, is staying put at $7.25.    That's also what minimum wage workers in both Kansas and Oklahoma will continue to make.  However if you travel to Arkansas, workers there bring in $8.50 an hour, a rate that changed in 2017.  The state that will now pay the most for minimum wage is Washington State,  raising 50 cents this year to $11.50 an hour.  And if you live in the District of Columbia, you would make a minimum of $13.25.

