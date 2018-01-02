Missouri Minimum Wage Raises to $7.85

Missouri joins 18 states boosting the minimum wage in 2018. For the third year in a row, the “Show Me” state is showing minimum wage workers more money. This year, the state's minimum wage increases 15 cents to $7.85 an hour. The federal rate though, is staying put at $7.25. That's also what minimum wage workers in both Kansas and Oklahoma will continue to make. However if you travel to Arkansas, workers there bring in $8.50 an hour, a rate that changed in 2017. The state that will now pay the most for minimum wage is Washington State, raising 50 cents this year to $11.50 an hour. And if you live in the District of Columbia, you would make a minimum of $13.25.

For a complete list of state minimum wage rates provided by the U.S. Department of Labor click here.