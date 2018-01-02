Lawrence County Missouri Releases Stats From DWI Campaign

The Lawrence County Missouri sheriff's office on Monday released stats from its holiday DWI enforcement effort.

The campaign ran from December 15th through January first.

The department says it made no arrest for substance impaired driving over that time.

Officers made one felony arrest and issued four citations.

They gave 165 warnings for various traffic violations.

FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY MISSOURI SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

01/02/2018 - Lawrence County Sheriff's Office's Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Enforcement Campaign a Success

Declaring Lawrence County's participation in the national Holiday DWI Enforcement "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" substance-impaired driving crackdown a major success, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reported that no substance-impaired driving arrests were made. One (1) felony arrest was made and four (4) citations were issued. 165 warnings for various other traffic violations were issued during the enforcement period, which ran from December 15, 2017 – January 1, 2018.

"I am proud of our Deputies for their hard work and dedication to making our region's roadways safer," said Sheriff Brad DeLay.

"Substance-impaired driving is more than a reckless choice by a few individuals," he said. "Each year, substance-impaired driving costs the lives of thousands on America's highways.

Last year there were 233 fatalities and 700 serious injuries that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. That equates to one substance-impaired driving fatality every 1 ½ days and one substance-impaired driving serious injury every ½ day.

During the Christmas and New Year's Eve holiday in 2016 from December 15, 2016 through January 1, 2017, there were 44 fatalities and 193 serious injuries, which seven (7) fatalities and fourteen (14) serious injuries involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies across the country in this year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

For more information, visit the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign headquarters at www.TrafficSafetymarketing.gov, or www.saveMOlives.com







