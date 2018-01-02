Lawrence County Missouri Releases Stats From DWI Campaign

The Lawrence County Missouri sheriff's office on Monday released stats from its holiday DWI enforcement effort.
The campaign ran from December 15th through January first.
The department says it made no arrest for substance impaired driving over that time.
Officers made one felony arrest and issued four citations.
They gave 165 warnings for various traffic violations.
-----
FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY MISSOURI SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
01/02/2018 - Lawrence County Sheriff's Office's Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Enforcement Campaign a Success
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office's Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Enforcement Campaign a Success
Declaring Lawrence County's participation in the national Holiday DWI Enforcement "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" substance-impaired driving crackdown a major success, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office reported that no substance-impaired driving arrests were made. One (1) felony arrest was made and four (4) citations were issued. 165 warnings for various other traffic violations were issued during the enforcement period, which ran from December 15, 2017 – January 1, 2018.
"I am proud of our Deputies for their hard work and dedication to making our region's roadways safer," said Sheriff Brad DeLay.
"Substance-impaired driving is more than a reckless choice by a few individuals," he said. "Each year, substance-impaired driving costs the lives of thousands on America's highways.
Last year there were 233 fatalities and 700 serious injuries that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. That equates to one substance-impaired driving fatality every 1 ½ days and one substance-impaired driving serious injury every ½ day.
During the Christmas and New Year's Eve holiday in 2016 from December 15, 2016 through January 1, 2017, there were 44 fatalities and 193 serious injuries, which seven (7) fatalities and fourteen (14) serious injuries involved at least one substance-impaired driver.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies across the country in this year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
For more information, visit the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign headquarters at www.TrafficSafetymarketing.gov, or www.saveMOlives.com
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
The Joplin city council has approved a plan to build a Dairy Queen at 2023 East 32nd Street.More >>
The Joplin city council has approved a plan to build a Dairy Queen at 2023 East 32nd Street.More >>
A five thousand dollar grant aims to help Joplin area kids live healthier lives.More >>
A five thousand dollar grant aims to help Joplin area kids live healthier lives.More >>