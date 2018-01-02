Brownback to Remain Kansas Governor for Now

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback apparently does not plan to resign as he awaits confirmation for an international appointment.
Brownback's nomination for ambassador for international religious freedom has stalled in the U.S. Congress, leading to confusion over whether he or Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer would deliver the budget proposal and the State of the State address.
The U.S. Senate sent Brownback's nomination back to the White House, meaning he will have to be re-nominated.
Now, the governor's office says Brownback will deliver a budget proposal next week..
Brownback previously said Colyer would lead the development of the governor's budget proposal. He also has allowed Colyer to make some cabinet appointments and take over other duties.
