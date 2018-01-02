Quantcast

Afton's Amos Commits to Emporia State - KOAM TV 7

Afton's Amos Commits to Emporia State

Updated:

Afton senior Wil Amos announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he's taking his talents to the MIAA.

Amos had offers from plenty of MIAA schools, but in the end he chose the Emporia State Hornets.

The Afton senior had one of the most impressive seasons in Oklahoma history this year. He threw for 1,187 yards and 16 TD, but most of his work came on the ground. Amos picked up 3,247 yards and 45 TD rushing, becoming just the 10th player in Oklahoma history to hit the 3,000 yard mark in a single season. 

Amos was also named the OKPreps Player of the Year and Class A District 7 Player of the Year.

And by the way, he led the Eagles to their first ever state championship. In the state title game against Crescent, Amos rushed for 418 yards and scored 6 TD on offense, and added and interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-01-03 17:29:42 GMT

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

  • Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-03 17:21:49 GMT

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

  • Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-03 17:56:13 GMT

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.