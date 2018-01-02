Afton's Amos Commits to Emporia State

Afton senior Wil Amos announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he's taking his talents to the MIAA.

Amos had offers from plenty of MIAA schools, but in the end he chose the Emporia State Hornets.

The Afton senior had one of the most impressive seasons in Oklahoma history this year. He threw for 1,187 yards and 16 TD, but most of his work came on the ground. Amos picked up 3,247 yards and 45 TD rushing, becoming just the 10th player in Oklahoma history to hit the 3,000 yard mark in a single season.

Amos was also named the OKPreps Player of the Year and Class A District 7 Player of the Year.

And by the way, he led the Eagles to their first ever state championship. In the state title game against Crescent, Amos rushed for 418 yards and scored 6 TD on offense, and added and interception and a fumble recovery on defense.