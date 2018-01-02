Quantcast

New Year's Eve DUI Arrests Down From Previous Years in Newton County

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Southwest Missouri -

The new calendar year is upon us, but this year there are less people ringing in the new year behind bars for drunk driving. In fact there were two less DUI arrests this year than last year in Newton County. 

 "We would normally have several handfuls brought in between us and the other agencies. But I think the weather had a lot to do with it. Plus, a lot of people are a lot more aware now of DUIs and there's been a lot more effort to get rides from other sources" says the Newton County Sheriff, Chris Jennings.

He says that in rural areas like Newton county, there are better techniques to combat drunk driving, rather than just sobriety check points.

"If you go into a urban area where you've got a lot more traffic..a checkpoint probably makes a lot more sense. But when you get in a rural setting, a lot of times it doesn't. We found that we have a lot better ratio of arrests going with either wolf pack or just rolling patrols" says Jennings.

He says although their sheriff's department doesn't necessarily have more deputies on the roads on New Year's Eve, he will make sure that he has a full staff with everybody possible working. And certainly enough to band together when needed.

"Wolf pack is when we designate several officers to a certain troubled area. And if we had complaints in a certain area we'll saturate that area and look for drunk drivers" 

It's up to all area law enforcement to keep the roads safe.

 "We want to make sure that everyone that's operating vehicles on the roadway are doing so safely. And everyone else that's on the road with those individuals are safe as well" says Sgt. Tim Williams from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

He says there were three DUI arrests the Friday before New Year's Eve by their agency, but none on New Year's Eve itself.

