Some SW Mo Families to Get Heating Assistance

The new calendar year is upon us, but this year there are less people ringing in the new year behind bars for drunk driving. In fact there were two less DUI arrests this year than last year in Newton County. "We would normally have several handfuls brought in between us and the other agencies. But I think the weather had a lot to do with it. Plus, a lot of people are a lot more aware now of DUIs and there's been a lot more effort to get rides from other sources"...

