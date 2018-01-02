Lions Drill 20 3's, Blow Out Randall

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men's basketball team was lights-out from beyond the arc, making a school-record 20 three-pointers and the Lions defeated visiting Randall, 110-74 tonight on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Southern (7-6) was led by 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds from CJ Carr. Carr went 6-7 from long-range. Elyjah Clark scored 15 on 5-10 from three-point range, while LJ Ross had 11 points and nine rebounds. Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker had ten points each.



The Lions scored 110 points, the most since Southern scored 113 against Southwest Baptist in 2014. The 20 three pointers breaks the previous single-game school record of 15 set against St. Gregory's in 2003.



Randall (6-10) was led by 17 points each from Antonio Wilson and Trey Sneed.



Southern started the game with seven-straight points capped off by a three from Clark with 18:30 to go in the first half. A no-look pass from Carr to Ross pushed the Lions' lead to ten at 19-9 and after a three from Randall on the other end, a three from Clark with 12:10 to go pushed it back to ten (22-12).



A fast-break basked from Christian Bundy in his first action of the year off an assist from Carr put the score at 24-15, Lions with just more than ten minutes to play. A three from Parker Jennings with 6:20 to go gave the Lions a 31-22 lead, and back-to-back-back three's from Carr pushed the lead to 12 (40-28) with 3:40 to go.



A three from Clark with just under two to go pushed the lead to 15 (45-30) and a layup from Enis Memicthe next trip down made it 47-30. A three from Vince Fritz with 20 seconds left pushed the lead to 18 (50-32) and a last-second three from Randall made the halftime score 50-35.



Carr made back-to-back three's, the second coming with 15:41 left in the second half to give the Lions a 60-40 lead. Clark then hit two of his own to make the score 66-42 with 15:21 to go. A layup from Braelon Walker with just under 11 to go pushed the lead to 78-47 and a three from Fritz with 10:35 to go made the score 81-49.



A three from walker with 7:51 to go in the half made the score 89-53 and was number 16 of the night for the Lions from long-range, breaking the previous school record of 15. A three from Colby bullock with 1:15 to go was number 20 on the night for the Lions and gave Southern a 108-69 lead.



The Lions out rebounded Randall 41-28 and limited the Saints to just five rebounds in the first half. Southern shot 59 percent from the field and 63 percent from long-range with 92 percent from the free throw line.



Southern will be back in action on Thursday evening as the Lions will play host to number one ranked Northwest Missouri. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 7:30 pm.

