Keeping Kids Active and Healthy

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A five thousand dollar grant aims to help Joplin area kids live healthier lives. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield awarded the funds to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The nonprofit organization will use the money to fund the Triple Play Healthy Lifestyles Program which puts the focus on being healthy in mind, body, and soul. The executive director says the program wouldn't be possible without grants.

The Boys and Girls Club provides kids and teens a place outside of school to support a healthy and active lifestyle.

