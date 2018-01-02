Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE 1/3/18

The man connected to an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park has died. According to Jasper County Sheriff's Officer 66 year old Louis C. Miller was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at 3:48p.m.. The names of the officers involved will not be released at this time. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

1/2/18

A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.

It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

Authorities say the man being served then pulled a knife and began making threats to the officers.

Deputies then called for backup...once backup arrived, the situation escalated.

Sergeant Tim Williams "When the other officers arrived there, the male continued to threaten them and then charged the officers, shots were fired, the male subject was struck, and he's been transported to Mercy Hospital for his injuries."

At this time, the name of the officer or officers involved are not being released, pending investigation by the highway patrol.

No officers were injured in the incident.