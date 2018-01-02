Legal Action Pending in Case of Kansas Man Killed After Prank Call

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man is expected to have a hearing as prosecutors seek to have him extradited.

Now the family of the man who was shot, reportedly wants to see charges filed against the police officer as well.



Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last Thursday with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home. They said the hoax call was a case of "swatting," in which a person makes up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend on an address.

Police have confirmed that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss is suspected of making the call and was arrested in California, but haven't offered additional details. He's in custody in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that prosecutors anticipate filing a fugitive from justice warrant against Barriss on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he is expected to have a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in an emailed statement Tuesday that Kansas is pursuing extradition of Barriss, a process that can take up to 90 days. Under Kansas law, defendants are provided notice of charges they face at their first court appearance, and the nature of any charge is not public until then.

"A determination of additional charges will be made by prosecutors with this office after a review of the information gathered," Bennett said.

An Attorney for Finch's family said Tuesday the family wants the police officer who killed him criminally charged for his death.

Finch's mother, Lisa Finch, wrote a letter Tuesday to Mayor Jeff Longwell, police Chief Gordon Ramsay and other city officials saying an unannounced visit from the police chief three days after the shooting did not ease her heart and left questions unanswered.

"It goes without saying that our family is devastated by what has happened," she wrote. "What cannot go without saying is why Wichita City leadership is compounding our grief and sorrow, by keeping my son from us? Please let me see my son's lifeless body. I want to hold him and say goodbye. Please immediately return his body to us."

Her letter also posed numerous questions, including asking when officials will return the front door, a computer, two cellphones, a video game and other items that were seized from the family's home. The family also wants information on the protocol and training for officers as it relates to "swatting" calls.

