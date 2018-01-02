Heating Assistance Available for Some SW Mo Families

The "Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area" is reminding people of its utility assistance program.
Low-income families in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties can apply.
Those who meet certain criteria can receive utility assistance with their primary or secondary heat sources.
"In the winter if someone gets their service shut off, or they get a shutoff notice, or their low on propane, they can come in and try to apply fir assistance as long as we have funds available," said Tammy Walker with the Economic Security Corporation.
Applications are available at any ESC outreach office
