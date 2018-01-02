Kansas Tax Collections Higher Than Expected

A change in federal tax law apparently helped the bottom line in Kansas last month.
Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said some individuals made estimated personal income tax payments earlier than normal in December because of a cap on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes taking effect next year.
The state reports it collected $75 million more in taxes than expected in December.
The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday that tax collections last month were $711 million when the state had forecast $636 million. The surplus was 11.8 percent.
It was the seventh consecutive month that tax collections exceeded expectations. Since the current fiscal year began, the state has collected almost $84 million more in taxes than anticipated for a 2.7 percent surplus. Tax collections through December were almost $3.2 billion.
