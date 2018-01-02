Quantcast

Kansas Tax Collections Higher Than Expected - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Tax Collections Higher Than Expected

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    A change in federal tax law apparently helped the bottom line in Kansas last month.    

    Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said some individuals made estimated personal income tax payments earlier than normal in December because of a cap on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes taking effect next year.

    The state reports it collected $75 million more in taxes than expected in December.

    The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday that tax collections last month were $711 million when the state had forecast $636 million. The surplus was 11.8 percent.
    
    It was the seventh consecutive month that tax collections exceeded expectations. Since the current fiscal year began, the state has collected almost $84 million more in taxes than anticipated for a 2.7 percent surplus. Tax collections through December were almost $3.2 billion.
    
    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-01-03 17:29:42 GMT

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

  • Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-03 17:21:49 GMT

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

  • Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Man Dies From Injuries in Officer Involved Shooting

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-03 17:56:13 GMT

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>

        A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin.     It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon.  Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.