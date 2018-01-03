Missouri Panel Recommends Gas Tax Hike

Missouri lawmakers and voters might have to decide whether road and bridge improvements are worth higher prices at the pumps.
A Missouri panel is recommending increasing the state's 17-cent fuel tax by 10 cents for gasoline and 12 cents for diesel.
Transportation task force leader Rep. Kevin Corlew said the fuel tax increase would bring in an estimated $430 million annually.
That would fill a little more than half of the $825 million annual shortfall facing Missouri transportation.
If passed by lawmakers during the roughly five-month legislative session that begins Wednesday, the tax hike still would need public approval through a statewide vote. But tax hikes have struggled to make it through the Legislature.
