Quantcast

Missouri 2018 Legislative Session Begins - KOAM TV 7

Missouri 2018 Legislative Session Begins

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    As Missouri lawmakers returned to Jefferson City for the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday, the Republican-led Legislature apparently hopes to pick up where it left off.
    The Missouri legislature was able to pass some long-sought priorities last year with the help of new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens. This year, Republicans appear set to make deeper cuts on similar issues.
    Legislative leaders say they want to enact more limits on liability lawsuits and more laws on unions. Both the top Republican senator and the GOP House majority leader say goals include ending a law that requires minimum local wages for public construction projects.
    Proposed changes to the state's tax laws also will come up. Greitens has said he wants a tax overhaul this session, but he has not given any details.

       Some Missouri senators are already clashing with Greitens just minutes into the start of the 2018 legislative session.
    The fight is over his appointments to the State Board of Education and work to replace the state's top education official.
    Greitens shortly before the Wednesday start of session withdrew his appointees, then reappointed them in a technical move that will give senators more time to consider their confirmation.
    They face a tough road to confirmation after voting this year to fire former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, who had support among educators and some lawmakers. Greitens pushed for months for Vandeven's ouster.
    Fellow Republican Sens. Rob Schaaf and Gary Romine say they'll block Greitens' school board appointees.
    The 2018 legislative session will last about five months.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Tips On Checking in on Your Elderly Neighbors

    Tips On Checking in on Your Elderly Neighbors

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-04 00:05:05 GMT
    We get colder faster. People like me, taking blood thinners..we get cold pretty quick. And we just can't take much cold outside" says John Rains.  I met John at the Joplin Senior Citizen Center, where he goes for lunches, exercise and comradery. The center is more than an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, it's also an opportunity for them to know who they might want to check in on. "If they start missing out here, we try to inquire about them. Make sure...More >>
    We get colder faster. People like me, taking blood thinners..we get cold pretty quick. And we just can't take much cold outside" says John Rains.  I met John at the Joplin Senior Citizen Center, where he goes for lunches, exercise and comradery. The center is more than an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, it's also an opportunity for them to know who they might want to check in on. "If they start missing out here, we try to inquire about them. Make sure...More >>

  • First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    First-of-its-Kind "Blindness Treatment" Will Cost $850,000

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-01-03 17:29:42 GMT

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

    Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.

    More >>

  • Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Kansas School Ends Bible Giveaways After Complaints

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:21 PM EST2018-01-03 17:21:49 GMT

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>

    A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.