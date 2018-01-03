Missouri 2018 Legislative Session Begins

As Missouri lawmakers returned to Jefferson City for the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday, the Republican-led Legislature apparently hopes to pick up where it left off.

The Missouri legislature was able to pass some long-sought priorities last year with the help of new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens. This year, Republicans appear set to make deeper cuts on similar issues.

Legislative leaders say they want to enact more limits on liability lawsuits and more laws on unions. Both the top Republican senator and the GOP House majority leader say goals include ending a law that requires minimum local wages for public construction projects.

Proposed changes to the state's tax laws also will come up. Greitens has said he wants a tax overhaul this session, but he has not given any details.

Some Missouri senators are already clashing with Greitens just minutes into the start of the 2018 legislative session.

The fight is over his appointments to the State Board of Education and work to replace the state's top education official.

Greitens shortly before the Wednesday start of session withdrew his appointees, then reappointed them in a technical move that will give senators more time to consider their confirmation.

They face a tough road to confirmation after voting this year to fire former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, who had support among educators and some lawmakers. Greitens pushed for months for Vandeven's ouster.

Fellow Republican Sens. Rob Schaaf and Gary Romine say they'll block Greitens' school board appointees.

The 2018 legislative session will last about five months.

