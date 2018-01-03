Mo Voter ID Law Survives Legal Challenge

Missouri's new voter identification law has survived a legal challenge.
A lawsuit filed in June by the ACLU and the Advancement Project on behalf of the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters alleged the law was intended to make it harder for poor and minority residents to cast their ballots.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has now dismissed that suit.
Advancement Project attorney Denise Lieberman of St. Louis says opponents remain concerned about the law and are weighing their options in challenging it.
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says "common sense prevailed" in the ruling. He says the new law actually expands ballot access, and voters were not disenfranchised.
Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a November 2016 ballot measure instituting voter ID. The law became effective June 1.
