Street Closure Announced by City of Joplin

Starting Monday, January 8, 20th Street is scheduled to be closed at approximately Rhode Island Avenue. The closure will be in effect until noon on Friday, January 12 for the installation of a new storm water box culvert. This is part of the disaster recovery work taking place in the area.

D&E Plumbing is the contractor on this project and will close 20th Street at approximately 12 noon on Monday to begin work of cutting and removing the existing box culvert. Work will then proceed with the installation of the new culvert, and should be completed by 12 noon on Friday, January 12 allowing the road to reopen.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route during this time. Detours will be in place at Connecticut Avenue and Indiana Avenue. We appreciate your patience during this time.

This project is funded through the Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery program from HUD.