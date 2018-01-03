Did You Know - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department (1/01/2018)

Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
The Joplin city council has approved a plan to build a Dairy Queen at 2023 East 32nd Street.More >>
A five thousand dollar grant aims to help Joplin area kids live healthier lives.More >>
