MSSU Art Show Coming!

Make sure to catch the annual K-12 Art Show at MSSU.

Original works of art from local K-12 students will be on display from January 14 - February 2 in the Spiva Art Gallery here on campus.

Special receptions for the young artists will be held from 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The reception for grades K-4 will take place from 1 - 3 p.m. The reception for grades 5 - 12 is scheduled for 3 - 5 p.m.