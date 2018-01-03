Tips On Checking in on Your Elderly Neighbors

We get colder faster. People like me, taking blood thinners..we get cold pretty quick. And we just can't take much cold outside" says John Rains.

I met John at the Joplin Senior Citizen Center, where he goes for lunches, exercise and comradery.

The center is more than an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, it's also an opportunity for them to know who they might want to check in on.

"If they start missing out here, we try to inquire about them. Make sure everything is okay"

Especially during the winter weather.

"The cold weather is really bad on old people. It makes your bones hurt, ache and ya just creek everywhere" says Judy Long.

Meals on Wheels volunteers not only deliver meals, but do "well" checks.

"They have to make sure that the senior is okay, that they look like they're in good health. They also pay attention to things like making sure their electricity is on. That they look like they're stable and that they are comfortable." says Allison Riddle from the Area Agency on Aging.

Some things they look out for that you should too are making sure their heat and electricity are on, as well and making sure they have food in their pantry. Since the elderly are more prone to falls, de-icing and shoveling their driveways for them could be a major help. As well as making sure they have warm clothes.

"Their circulation isn't as strong as when they were younger, to stay warm you can give them slipper socks with treads on the bottom, pajama pants and sweats" says Riddle.

And even when the weather is cold, the spirit of helping out your neighbor can warm people of all ages.

"Give a helping hand to somebody in need. Because one of these days you might be in that spot" says Tom Johnston from Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels"delivers 22,000 meals and does "well" checks around four Southwest Missouri counties every month.