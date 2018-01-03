Quantcast

Cardinal Caravan Coming To MSSU

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Our favorite birds are coming to town!

The annual St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will make a stop in Joplin at noon Saturday, Jan. 13 in Taylor Performing Arts Center.

Fans will have a chance to hear from players, and autographs will be available for children.

