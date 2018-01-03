Search For New Missouri Education Commissioner Stalls

Efforts to pick Missouri's next top education official have ground to a halt.

A technical move by Republican Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday means there's no longer enough voting members on the State Board of Education to pick a new commissioner.

That's because Greitens repealed and resubmitted his board appointees after the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday. Appointees named during session cannot serve until they're confirmed by the Senate.

Greitens had worked for months to appoint members to the board and get former Commissioner Margie Vandeven fired. Greitens' appointees succeeded in ousting her last year. Now members who voted to fire Vandeven might face a tough road to confirmation. Vandeven had support among educators and some lawmakers.

Fellow Republican Senator Rob Schaaf and Gary Romine are among those who've said they'll block Greitens' school board appointees.

