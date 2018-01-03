Quantcast

Search For New Missouri Education Commissioner Stalls

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Efforts to pick Missouri's next top education official have ground to a halt.    
    A technical move by Republican Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday means there's no longer enough voting members on the State Board of Education to pick a new commissioner.
        That's because Greitens repealed and resubmitted his board appointees after the start of the 2018 legislative session Wednesday. Appointees named during session cannot serve until they're confirmed by the Senate.

    Greitens had worked for months to appoint members to the board and get former Commissioner Margie Vandeven fired. Greitens' appointees succeeded in ousting her last year.  Now members who voted to fire Vandeven might face a tough road to confirmation. Vandeven had support among educators and some lawmakers.

    Fellow Republican Senator Rob Schaaf and Gary Romine are among those who've said they'll block Greitens' school board appointees.
 

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.