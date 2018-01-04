PSU Men Fight Off Missouri Western 82-77

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team overcame a big rally by Missouri Western State University and the Gorillas fought off the Griffons down the stretch for an 82-77 victory Wednesday (Jan. 3) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Pitt State (9-5, 2-3 MIAA) led by as many as 14 points, 56-42, with 14:12 to play in the contest, but Western (3-10, 1-4 MIAA) battled all the way back to take the lead against the Gorillas.



The Griffons built a five-point lead, 70-65, with 5:29 to play, but the Gorillas scored six straight to retake the lead, 71-70, on Grant Lozoya's put-back with 4:06 to go.



After Western went in front 72-71 on two free throws by Bryan Hudson, Jabari Antwine gave the Gorillas the lead for good, 74-72, on a 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining.



Xavier Adams, who posted his fifth double double of the season, scored six points down the stretch and Lozoya iced the game with two free throws with 6.9 seconds to play.



Adams finished with game highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Lozoya added 19 points. Antwine (12) and Dakota Jones (10) also scored in double figures.



The Gorillas outscored the Griffons, 25-12, at the free throw line. Pitt State made 25 of 33 charity shots compared to 12 of 13 shooting by Western.



The Griffons got a team-leading 20 points from Trey Brown, while Lavon Hightower added 14. Western made 13 3-pointers in the contest to help overcome a 39 percent shooting night overall (26 of 66).



Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Jan. 6) when the Gorillas host undefeated and No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University at 3:30 p.m.