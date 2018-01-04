Gorillas Route Missouri Western 79-56

RELEASE FROM PITT STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team jumped out to a hot start and the Gorillas rode their early momentum to a 79-56 victory over Missouri Western State University Wednesday (Jan. 3) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (10-4, 3-2 MIAA) rushed out to a 22-8 lead against the Griffons (10-4, 3-2 MIAA) thanks to seven of 14 shooting in the opening period. Pitt State extended its lead to as many as 33 points, 74-41, with 6:18 to play in the contest.



Mikaela Burgess paced the Gorillas with 18 points -- all coming in the first half. Shelby Lopez added 16 points. Brenlee McPherson finished with eight points, while Maya Williams came off the bench to score seven points.



The Gorillas converted 19 of 26 free throws in the contest.



Western shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the game, making 19 of 55 shots. Cera Ledbetter (16) and Brittany Atkins (14) combined for 30 points to lead the Griffons.



Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Jan. 6) when the Gorillas host Northwest Missouri State University at 3:30 p.m.