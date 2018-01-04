Quantcast

Oklahomans Will Vote On Medical Marijuana Proposal

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
  Oklahomans will decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in the state.
   Governor Mary Fallin signed a proclamation Thursday putting the issue on the June 26th primary election ballot.
    If approved by voters, the measure would permit the growth and sale of marijuana for medicinal purposes, similar to 29 other states and the District of Columbia.    Under the proposal, doctors could recommend that patients receive a state-issued medical marijuana license allowing them to legally possess up to three ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.
    Supporters gathered enough signatures in 2016 to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure
    The election date was announced on the same day federal officials issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more authority to enforce federal laws against marijuana.
 

