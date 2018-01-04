Quantcast

Kansas Ranked 5th for People Moving Out of State

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Kansas made the top ten of a United Van Lines Study. But its not good news. The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement.

However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.

Eight new homes  are going up in a subdivision in south Pittsburg. That is exactly what an economic development team  says makes the city different than the state.
City Manager Daron Hall said,  "The economy here isnt tanking now. Whether people are living here, we gotta build houses. But the economy here is strong. That makes us feel good cause we're all Kansans and we know whats going on in the rest of the state."

While people are leaving other cities in Kansas, the population in Pittsburg has been stagnant at twenty  thousand plus a few hundred for decades. But it nearly doubles now during the business day. 
Darrell Pulliam is part of Halls economic development meeting team and said, "The estimated  daytime population is forty  to forty-five thousand people."
Pulliam works at Pittsburg State University at the Kansas Polymer Research center. He said housing was an issue for him when he came to his job. "I came here five years ago. I had a very hard  time finding quality housing and to the point that I still dont have an actual home because it can't be bought. I still lease and rent.
There's a growing demand for newer homes Pittsburg. The city  has seen an eleven  percent increase in those earning fifty  to one hundred  thousand dollars in the last seven years.

Assistant city manager Jay Byers said that,  "Really means you're building a middle class here."
Byers pointed to a recent edition of the Pittsburg Micropolitan area economic report. He said theres evidence of solid economic growth, "When fico scores start increasing thats just shows the strength of your economy overall . As long as we can follow that up with some housing development we can follow that up with real population growth as well  as opposed to  just people coming in here and working and leaving."
 

Besides the economy, the school population is growing. Hall said,
 "USD 250  is up fifteen  percent over the last eight years. Thats a lot of kids." 
 

And more housing for more middle class families is coming.
A  Kansas City developer plans to build one hundred fifty homes on  two hundred acres  in Pittsburg. And Hall said,  “We have two local people getting  into the development business,  housing business. And we have two affordable housing developments going in as well as Pittsburg states moving  their campus and having housing downtown.

Thats the Block 22 project. Brett Dalton with PSU Strategic Communication said, Theres a different energy and imagination going on in Pittsburg. I mean you look at downtown with our Block 22 project that is a project, I  dont  think people have an idea of how innovative- almost revolutionary that is.
For the university and the city to partner  to turn an  historic building  into this unique mixed use,  living,  learning community where one hundred  pitt state students  are gonna have this apartment style urban housing living.   When I say urban, imagine the New York City flat, that kind of stuff. I think what Daron, says Kansas has a bit of an image  midwestern, sort of plain,  dull state but Pittsburg has this attitude and personality the rest of  the state doesnt have.

     Hall and Byers credit partnerships with PSU and outlying communities for keeping Pittsburg strong. Hall believes once housing is built the population growth will follow and not just during the business day.
     

