Kansas Ranked 5th for People Moving Out of State

The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening. The small town is located between Afton and Miami. The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet. More details should be released later today.More >>
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
The Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament is a sixty-three year tradition that some say pays off big for the community. But it is also calling attention to a business need.More >>
The man accused of murdering three year old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction, Missouri entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment today attended by Justice for Jayda protestors who marched at the courthouse.More >>
A group of people wearing Justice for Jayda t-shirts, marched outside the Jasper County courthouse and to the law offices of Judd McPherson this morning.More >>
Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army. The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.More >>
The Bradleys and the Caring Hearts quilt group turn their craft into Christmas treasures and gifts that are a comfort to those in need.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
