JPD Accepting Applications for 911 Emergency Dispatchers

Do you have what it takes?

The Joplin Police Department is accepting applications for 911 Emergency Dispatchers. Our Dispatchers are the first point of contact for our citizens and emergency responders. If you would like a career that's exciting, fast paced, and meaningful, come join our team!

• Pay starting at $14.35/HR

• Excellent benefits!

• All training and certifications are provided!

• Previous experience is preferred, but not necessary.

(Please note: Applicants must be able to pass a thorough background check. Qualified applicants will be required to take a CritiCall pre-employment test. This test simulates a generic dispatch environment and determines if the applicant is a good fit for the job. For more information on CritiCall click here > http://criticall911.com/criticall-dispatcher-applicant/ )

Submit your application to the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 602 S. Main Street or apply online at