MSSU Announces MOSO Trivia Night 2018

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Thursday, February 1 at 6 PM - 8:30 PM

Missouri Southern Lions Athletics

3950 Newman Rd, Joplin, Missouri 64801

Tickets Available at www.mssu.edu

It's the Missouri Southern annual trivia night fundraiser featuring trivia from a wide variety topics including history, science, movies, music, sports, and Missouri Southern. Last year the event sold out so we encourage people to sign up early! Each team consists of 6 people and the cost is $150 per team ($25 per person). Each person receives, food, 3 drink tickets (soft drinks, beer, or wine), and registration to the competition.

