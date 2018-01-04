MSSU Women Win 5th Straight

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team got a career-high 27 points from Chelsey Henry and five scored in double-figures as the Lions took out visiting Northwest Missouri 90-73 tonight on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Southern (6-7, 3-2 MIAA) was led in scoring by Henry's career-high 27 points as she went 10-18 from the field, 3-4 from long-range and 4-4 from the free throw line. Desirea Buerge scored 21 points and added seven boards, while Jasmine Green had 12 points. Dru Clark scored 11 and added five assists, while Jenson Maydew had ten points, eight rebounds and four blocks.



Northwest Missouri (1-12, 0-5 MIAA) had four in double-figures led by 21 from Jaelyn Haggard and 20 from Tanya Meyer. The Bearcats made 12 threes in the game.



Southern opened up a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter with 12 of the 14 points coming from inside the paint and the other two coming on free throws from Henry. A three pointer from Henry with 1:58 to go in the quarter made the score 19-11, Lions and a layup from Julianna Wadsworth with 1:28 to go made the score 21-14 after one quarter of action.



A three from Maydew with 9:23 left, started the scoring in the second quarter for the Lions. Maydew followed up with a layup with 7:44 to go to make the score 26-21 and a layup from Henry with seven minutes left made the score 28-21. Northwest, however, hit back-to-back-to-back threes on their end and got within two (32-30) with 5:56 to go.



Southern, then went on a 15-2 run and pushed its lead to 15 (47-32) with 45 seconds to go and Southern took that same 47-32 lead into the break at halftime. The Lions scored 34 of the 47 points in the first half from the paint and shot 66 percent from the field.



A three from Henry with 8:27 left in the third pushed the Southern lead to 52-34 and a layup from Henry with 4:25 to go pushed the Lions' lead to 20 (59-39). A pair of freebies from Green with three seconds left gave the Lions a 67-53 lead after three.



A layup from Clark with 6:40 left gave the Lions a 78-57 lead and a pair of freebies from Buerge with 6:17 to go made the score 80-61. Northwest got as close as ten twice, the last at 82-72 with 2:30 to go, but the Lions pushed ahead and a three from Maydew with eight seconds left provided the final tally.



Southern shot 56 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 87 percent at the charity stripe. Southern had a 48-21 advantage in the paint.



The Lions will be back in action on Saturday as Southern plays host to Missouri Western at 1:30 pm.