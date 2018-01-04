Quantcast

Joplin Stays Undefeated, Squeaks by Chrisman

The Joplin Eagles are still undefeated to start the season.

The Eagles got by William Chrisman 45-44 on Thursday night. Evan Guillory scored with 4.9 seconds remaining to give Joplin an 8-0 record, and put the team in the Kaminsky Classic semifinals.

The Eagles will face St. Louis Christian Friday night at 9 pm.

  • Kansas Ranked 5th for People Moving Out of State

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-05 00:12:50 GMT

     The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.

  • Fatal Fire in Northeast Oklahoma

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-01-04 17:03:53 GMT

    Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening.  The small town is located between Afton and Miami.   The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet.  More details should be released later today.  

  • Tips On Checking in on Your Elderly Neighbors

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-04 00:05:05 GMT
    We get colder faster. People like me, taking blood thinners..we get cold pretty quick. And we just can't take much cold outside" says John Rains.  I met John at the Joplin Senior Citizen Center, where he goes for lunches, exercise and comradery. The center is more than an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, it's also an opportunity for them to know who they might want to check in on. "If they start missing out here, we try to inquire about them. Make sure...More >>
