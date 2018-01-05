Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-4

WELLNESS WEATHER CHECKS

  • The "Area Agency On Aging" has some advice for 4-staters with an elderly neighbor or family member living on their own this winter.  The agency's community services director says their "Meals on Wheels" volunteers do a wellness check with each of their stops.  And you can do similar things to help the elderly in your life, like checking to see that the senior's heat, electricity and water are running, and making sure they have food to eat.

BRIDGE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

  • It is cold outside, but that wasn't the case a few months ago, when workers rushed ahead of schedule to complete a bridge near George Washington Carver National Monument.  On Wednesday work officially wrapped up on the bridge at North Carver Road.  Construction had forced visitors to the monument to use a different route to enter the park.

FREEMAN FIRST CARE

  • "Freeman Health System" celebrated the opening of "Freeman First Care" yesterday.  The new facility is located at 3333 Mcintosh Circle in Joplin.  Officials say it will help area employers by getting their employees established with a primary care provider -- receive timely appointments and more.  According to the CDC, absenteeism costs employers about $225-billion every year.

AMBER ALERT OVER

  • Two children abducted in Texas over the weekend have been found safe in Colorado.  Police located the 7 and 14 year old sisters after a deputy spotted a vehicle described in an Amber Alert.  Their alleged abductor, Terry Miles, is now in custody.  The children's mother was found dead Sunday at the family's home in Round Rock, Texas.  Miles rented a room in the house.

  • Kansas Ranked 5th for People Moving Out of State

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:12 PM EST

     The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.

  • Fatal Fire in Northeast Oklahoma

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:03 PM EST

    Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening.  The small town is located between Afton and Miami.   The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet.  More details should be released later today.  

  • Tips On Checking in on Your Elderly Neighbors

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 7:05 PM EST
    We get colder faster. People like me, taking blood thinners..we get cold pretty quick. And we just can't take much cold outside" says John Rains.  I met John at the Joplin Senior Citizen Center, where he goes for lunches, exercise and comradery. The center is more than an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, it's also an opportunity for them to know who they might want to check in on. "If they start missing out here, we try to inquire about them. Make sure...More >>
