TANK OR BANK "Insidious: The Lost Key" Preview & Tawnya's Top 5 (1-5)

KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the 4th installment in the Insidious horror series. Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.

Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions:

1. Star Wars - The Last Jedi

2. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle

3. Insidious - The Lost Key

4. The Greatest Showman

5. Pitch Perfect 3

Do you think they will tank or bank?

