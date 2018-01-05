KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-5

The Joplin Fire Department says it's seen a slight increase in calls for 2017 compared to 2016. The department responded to more than 8,400 calls. That's an average of 23 per day. 83 of those calls were building fires. The department was most likely to respond for get emergency calls between noon and 5:00 pm.
POPULATION MOVE
Kansas ranks fifth for people leaving the state in the latest United Van Lines Movers study. But the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend, working to get new homes built to meet the demand of a growing middle class. A 150 home development is planned. And the city is working with PSU leaders on economic development to create an environment that keeps students working and living here.
DOWNSTREAM BEER
Downstream Casino is getting into the craft beer business. Officials announced the launch of two new craft beers bearing the Downstream name. Those beers "Craft House Kolsch", which is a European style pilsner, and “Flat Rock Red" an American red ale. You can taste the beer yourself January 21st at the legends sports bar starting at 11:00 am.
KOREA TALKS
North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold high-level talks next week. The meeting will focus on the north's possible participation in next month's winter Olympic games in South Korea. A South Korean official says other "issues of mutual interest" could also come up.