Jim Gipson Benefit

This morning we learn more about a weekend benefit to help a life-long Riverton, Kansas resident.  KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with one of the event organizers, Ashley Groves, to find out how you can help Jim Gipson who was recently diagnosed with Stage Four Adenocarcinoma of the Esophagus that has metastasized to the brain. Jim is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis Missouri. Because of his diagnosis, Jim has been unable to work. Proceeds of Saturday's benefit will go to Jim Gipson.  If you would like to attend it kicks off at 4:30pm at the First Baptist Church of Galena, Kansas on Euclid Street.

For more details here is a link to the Jim Gipson Benefit Facebook page.

