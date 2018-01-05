Pittsburg PD Ready for Polar Plunge

Pittsburg Police Officers will be taking the polar plunge on February 10th at the Crimson Villa's. The event helps raise money and awareness for Special Olympic athletes and is a sponsored event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. If you are wanting to try something new for 2018 go to www.plungeks.org and get a team together. All of your donations go 100% to Special Olympics. There is even a 5K fun run/walk before the plunge if you would like to help that way. If you have any questions you can go to the website listed above or contact Sgt. Chris Moore at the Police Department.