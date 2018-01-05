911 Tips from Newton County Sheriff's Office

A lot of people don’t realize it but the one type of call we respond to most is 911 Hang-Ups. This is where someone calls 911 and immediately hangs up their phone OR calls 911 and stays on the line but doesn’t know it.

We understand that accidents happen but there are ways to keep from accidentally calling 911.

Before you put it in your pocket, lock it. Keep your cellphone locked so it doesn’t dial 911.

Do not allow young children to play with your cellphone.