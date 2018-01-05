Ozark Center Reminds Public of 24 Hour Hotline Counselors as Town Grieves

Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness.More >>
Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness.More >>
Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-556-2112.More >>
Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-556-2112.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening. The small town is located between Afton and Miami. The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet. More details should be released later today.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening. The small town is located between Afton and Miami. The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet. More details should be released later today.More >>