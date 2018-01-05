Missouri Man Charged With Terrorism

Ashley and Eric Grafton remember their energetic and kind son Ty, a sophomore at Joplin High school, and an incredible big brother. "He was always going somewhere, doing something. He would beat box while he was doing the dishes or doing chores" says Ashley. "He was really good at soccer and basketball. Basketball was his primary thing but he was just really dexterous and I was jealous because he was so naturally good at it." says Eric. Last December, the young ...

