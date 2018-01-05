Quantcast

Liberal's Carly Spencer Joins 1,000 Point Club - KOAM TV 7

Liberal's Carly Spencer Joins 1,000 Point Club

Updated:

Liberal High School senior Carly Spencer joined the 1,000 point club on Friday night, and the Bulldogs beat Adrian 45-44.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Helping Others Help the Homeless

    Helping Others Help the Homeless

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:31 PM EST2018-01-06 03:31:27 GMT

    Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness. 

    More >>

    Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness. 

    More >>

  • Baxter Springs Armed Robbery

    Baxter Springs Armed Robbery

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-06 02:05:20 GMT

    Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-556-2112.

    More >>

    Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-556-2112.

    More >>

  • Ozark Center Reminds Public of 24 Hour Hotline Counselors as Town Grieves

    Ozark Center Reminds Public of 24 Hour Hotline Counselors as Town Grieves

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-01-06 01:14:27 GMT
    Ashley and Eric Grafton remember their energetic and kind son Ty, a sophomore at Joplin High school, and an incredible big brother. "He was always going somewhere, doing something. He would beat box while he was doing the dishes or doing chores" says Ashley. "He was really good at soccer and basketball. Basketball was his primary thing but he was just really dexterous and I was jealous because he was so naturally good at it." says Eric. Last December, the young ...More >>
    Ashley and Eric Grafton remember their energetic and kind son Ty, a sophomore at Joplin High school, and an incredible big brother. "He was always going somewhere, doing something. He would beat box while he was doing the dishes or doing chores" says Ashley. "He was really good at soccer and basketball. Basketball was his primary thing but he was just really dexterous and I was jealous because he was so naturally good at it." says Eric. Last December, the young ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.