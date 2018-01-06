George Washington Carver Monument Celebrating 75 Years

January 5th, 1943...George Washington Carver passed away.

In July that same year...the George Washington Carver Monument was established in Diamond.

The park is celebrating that special anniversary with events all year long.

It's beginning with spending the month of January looking back at Carver's life with special movies, interviews with people who worked with carver, and activities for the kids.

There's also some interesting history lessons...

Park guide Sarah Martin shares one of those facts..."So, it's just interesting that it was a community effort of small town individuals who came and made sure that they wrote letters to establish a legacy here and even President Truman, then a senator, was involved and made sure that this was established."

Carver was the first non president and first African American to be the namesake of an historic site park. The National Park Service even created a special "75th anniversary" stamp for park passports.