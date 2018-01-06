Quantcast

Joplin Elks Holds Benefit Breakfast For Local Cycling Group

    The Joplin Elks Lodge held a benefit breakfast this morning for a local bicycle group...but, it's not an ordinary group of cyclists.
    Funds were raised for JOMO Adventures.
    A group of cyclists who ride to raise money for charitable causes.
    More than 100 people came out for breakfast...raising more than $1,000 dollars.
    Volunteers with JOMO adventures say this will help cover a special upcoming bike ride to support "Circles".

JOMO Adventures volunteer and Elks volunteer Andy Perigo explains what 'Circles' is..."Circles is a fantastic organization that's been in Joplin for about three years, it's a national group that helps to break the cycle of poverty, generational poverty, in the area."

