Joplin Elks Holds Benefit Breakfast For Local Cycling Group

The Joplin Elks Lodge held a benefit breakfast this morning for a local bicycle group...but, it's not an ordinary group of cyclists.

Funds were raised for JOMO Adventures.

A group of cyclists who ride to raise money for charitable causes.

More than 100 people came out for breakfast...raising more than $1,000 dollars.

Volunteers with JOMO adventures say this will help cover a special upcoming bike ride to support "Circles".

JOMO Adventures volunteer and Elks volunteer Andy Perigo explains what 'Circles' is..."Circles is a fantastic organization that's been in Joplin for about three years, it's a national group that helps to break the cycle of poverty, generational poverty, in the area."