Fire Fighters Battle Flames South of Pittsburg

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

The Kansas state fire marshal will investigate the cause of a house fire in Crawford County. The fire happened at a home on 220th street south of Pittsburg. Baker Township Fire Department responded just before noon today and was able to get it under control after about 30 minutes. Authorities say the fire likely started in the back bedroom but they won't be sure of the cause until the investigation is complete.

Fire chief Mike Ryan, "We got it under control. There were no injuries. But at this time we really don't know what the cause was. We're under investigation and we will call the state fire marshal in to see what the probable cause is."

Six fire trucks and twelve fire fighters worked to battle the blaze. 

