Fire Fighters Battle Flames South of Pittsburg

A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
Sugar Rush Sweet Treats held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the grand opening of their new store, Saturday.More >>
Millennium Family Fitness in Joplin gave members and the public the chance to try out some indoor exercise, and donate to charity while they're at it!More >>
Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness.More >>
Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-856-2112.More >>
